Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $65.50.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.