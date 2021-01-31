Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

OPRX opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,032 shares of company stock valued at $792,962. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

