Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.60. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

