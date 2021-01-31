Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ManTech International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.69. 292,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

