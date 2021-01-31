Analyzing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get P10 alerts:

This table compares P10 and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for P10 and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 6 12 0 2.67

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $83.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.59 $1.36 billion $4.24 17.19

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The company's Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The company's Contracted Generation segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30,700 megawatts of electric generating capacity; 10,400 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,000 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,600 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 103,400 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It serves approximately 7 million utility and retail energy customers; and operates underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.