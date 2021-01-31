Anchor Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $15,849.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.
Anchor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
