Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.3 days.

ADRZF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97. Andritz has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

