AnimalGo 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.99 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

AnimalGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

