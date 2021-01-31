Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $73.28 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $73.28 million and $22.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr's official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

