Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,609 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

