Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.