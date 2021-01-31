Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $55,967.01 and approximately $29.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.