Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,870,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 54,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

