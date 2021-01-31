Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $7,326,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $4,292,000.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,637. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

