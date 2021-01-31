Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of AIV opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the period.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

