Apex Price Tops $0.0004 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a total market capitalization of $203,645.51 and approximately $952.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apex has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

