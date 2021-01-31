API3 Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. API3 has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00013942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.