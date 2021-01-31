APIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One APIX token can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $513,069.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

