Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $14.06 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

