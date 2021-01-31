Apollon Limassol Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00014786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $679,683.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00192788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $826.60 or 0.02547569 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

