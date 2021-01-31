AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 121.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 129.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,565,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,565,434 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars.

