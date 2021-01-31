Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 110,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

