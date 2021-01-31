APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 55% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $681,772.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00133825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038951 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,184 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars.

