Archer DAO Governance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00006084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $12.51 million and $2.61 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,203,824 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.