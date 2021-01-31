Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Down 7.2% This Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $12.51 million and $2.61 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,203,824 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

