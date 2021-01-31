Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.34 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00188260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $863.61 or 0.02570160 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.