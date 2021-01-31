Arepacoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $51,091.69 and $56.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,700 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

