Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in January

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARDS opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

