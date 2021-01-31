Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $53,011.02 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,504,612 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

