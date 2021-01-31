Arionum (ARO) Tops One Day Volume of $73.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $53,637.03 and $73.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

