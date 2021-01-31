Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and $4.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,055,232 coins and its circulating supply is 126,934,335 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

