ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

