ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Reaches $6.63 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00133825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038951 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARMOR

ARMOR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.