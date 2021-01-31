Arqma Price Reaches $0.0046 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $37,124.06 and approximately $280.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,822.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,306.07 or 0.03979154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00390114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.01211489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00530375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00415331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00260210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,136,513 coins and its circulating supply is 8,091,970 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

