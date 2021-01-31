Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.73% of Arrow Electronics worth $53,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

