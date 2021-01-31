Arweave Price Down 22.6% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $160.60 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00014546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

