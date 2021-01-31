AS Roma Fan Token Price Reaches $3.67 on Exchanges (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $3.31 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00011301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00134141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039125 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

