Asset Dedication LLC Buys 4,023 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

