Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 1,418,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,442. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

