Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 22.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

