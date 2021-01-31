Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,259.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 167,450 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. 4,916,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

