AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,930,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 33,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.