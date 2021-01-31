Asura Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $861.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Asura Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $82,986.01 and $861.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

