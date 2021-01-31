ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $540,841.75

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $540,841.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00389324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

