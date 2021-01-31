Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $124,938.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

