ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. ATN has a market cap of $994,489.16 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATN has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

