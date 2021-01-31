AtromG8 (AG8) Market Capitalization Tops $227,574.89

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $227,574.89 and approximately $49,581.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

AtromG8 Coin Trading

AtromG8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

