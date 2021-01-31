AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,709,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 151,162 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 43,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

