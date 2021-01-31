Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.13 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Augur has a market cap of $192.87 million and $21.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.53 or 0.00052489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

