Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

