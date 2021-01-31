Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
